 ‘It’s About Time’ for historical society’s Ghost Walk | PostIndependent.com
‘It’s About Time’ for historical society’s Ghost Walk

The annual Linwood Cemetery cast of characters in 2002, from left, James Riland, Elmira Kier, Jasper Ward with Beulah Rowden, Jacob and Louisa Schwarz with John Henry Holliday (Doc) on the end. Do you know the actors portraying the characters? Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 for this year’s Ghost Walk. Performances are Oct/ 21, 22, 28 and 29. Admission is $25, or $20 for seniors and Glenwood Springs Historical Society members.
Glenwood Springs Historical Society photo
