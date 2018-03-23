Local ‘March for Our Lives’ event Saturday

Alice online magazine (http://www.alicethemag.com) is hosting a sister march to Denver’s March for Our Lives, in Carbondale tomorrow, Saturday, March 24.

Participants are encouraged to, “come out and stand in solidarity with the children and teachers marching in Washington, DC and across the U.S to show that you support responsible gun legislation,” according to a news release.

The local march will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m., meeting outside of The Goat Restaurant at the corner of Colorado Highway 133 and Cowen Drive. The march will proceed up the pedestrian path along Highway 133 to Main Street, and back.