Memorial Day ceremony is today at Rosebud Cemetery
May 27, 2018
American Legion Post 83 of Glenwood Springs will hold its annual Memorial Day commemoration at 11 a.m. today (Memorial Day) at Rosebud Cemetery, near the gate on South Grand Avenue.
The event will include special speakers, Color Guard, musical tributes, a laying of the wreaths and a 21-gun salute.
The public is welcome to attend.
