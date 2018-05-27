 Memorial Day ceremony is today at Rosebud Cemetery | PostIndependent.com

Memorial Day ceremony is today at Rosebud Cemetery

Staff report

American Legion Post 83 of Glenwood Springs will hold its annual Memorial Day commemoration at 11 a.m. today (Memorial Day) at Rosebud Cemetery, near the gate on South Grand Avenue.

The event will include special speakers, Color Guard, musical tributes, a laying of the wreaths and a 21-gun salute.

The public is welcome to attend.