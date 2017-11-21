Memories & Milestones

Bristlecone Mountain Sports donates to local charities

Bristlecone Mountain Sports' Give Back to the Valley Day on Oct. 14 was a rousing success. Bristlecone donated nearly $14,000 to five local nonprofit organizations that make the community thrive. A huge thank-you to everyone who came out and made this event possible. Benefiting nonprofits include Huts for Vets, Independence Pass Foundation, Mountain Rescue Aspen, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and Wilderness Workshop.

Loman graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Katey S. Loman graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Loman is the daughter of Melissa and George Loman of Las Cruces, N.M., and granddaughter of Matty and Nila Matsler of Las Cruces, N.M., Helen Loman of Silt, Colo., and Michael and Susan McCoy of Oakland, Tenn.

She is a 2017 graduate of Northwest High School, Grand Island, Neb.