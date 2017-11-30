Memories & Milestones

Grand River Health physical therapy/occupational therapy departments get $16,000

The Grand River Hospital Volunteer Association recently presented $16,000 to Grand River Health's Physical and Occupational Therapy departments, which serve all three GRH campuses (Grand River Medical Center in Rifle, Grand River Health Clinic West in Battlement Mesa, and E. Dene Moore Care Center in Rifle). This equipment includes items for the new Pediatric Autism Screening Program — the only one of its kind between Salt Lake City and Denver.

The money was raised at the 10th annual Grand Wine Affair, which began in the fall of 2008 as the first large fundraiser of the newly formed volunteer association. Each year, the association seeks projects for the Grand Wine Affair to fund in order to broaden its impact throughout the district. This is the third year local artists have lent a hand, giving Grand Wine Affair more than 30 pieces of art, along with 50 local businesses donating silent auction items.

Record turnout for Turkey Tram-a-Ganza

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park had a record turnout for the fourth annual Turkey Tram-a-Ganza with help from Bighorn Toyota and KSNO. Community members donated 78 frozen turkeys, more than 175 nonperishable items and some cash as well. Forty of the turkeys went to the Fraternal Order of Eagles for its annual Thanksgiving dinner, and 38 went to LIFT-UP to distribute to area families. Everyone at the park is grateful for the opportunity to help friends and neighbors in need celebrate the holiday with a nutritious, hot meal.