Memories & Milestones

Millers celebrate 60th anniversary

Jim and Connie Miller celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends on Dec. 9. They were married in Albany, Oregon, on Dec. 12, 1957, and moved to the Roaring Fork Valley shortly thereafter. They currently reside on Silt Mesa.

Love from Levi and Charlene Troyer, Rob Miller, Mark Miller

Veterans Day celebration 2017

Veterans day was celebrated by a large crowd at the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge. The patriotic assembly was open to the public. Fred Rowland, a World War II Army veteran and Elks member, led the Pledge of Allegiance. Boy Scout Troop 225 presented the colors. A stirring address was delivered by another veteran, Greg Bak, the Garfield County Veterans Service officer. Air Force Junior ROTC student Dylan Uren spoke, and members of the lodge made presentations that focused on the Elks' nationwide mission to support active military members and veterans. The event was a great success due to contributions from Factory Surplus, Intermountain Distribution, the Rifle Correctional Center and many volunteers.

Gauldin-Handy engagement

Recommended Stories For You

Mr. and Mrs. Scott Gauldin of New Castle are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Anna Kathryn Gauldin to Dalton Cole Handy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dru Handy of Carbondale. Anna, a 2011 Glenwood Springs High School graduate with a master's degree in education, is a second-grade teacher and English language development coordinator at Vanguard Classical School in Aurora. Dalton, a 2011 graduate of Roaring Fork High School, is a marketing operations manager at Hitachi Vantara in Denver. Both graduated with honors from the University of Denver. A fall wedding is planned.