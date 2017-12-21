Memories & Milestones

Millie is 100 today

Our sweet Grandma Mildred "Millie" Kaiser is 100 years young today. Love from the entire Kaiser family.

Koskis welcome daughter

Chloe Monroe Koski was welcomed into the world at 11:22 p.m. Dec. 7, 2017, weighing in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Chloe's family includes proud parents Caleb and Kelsey Koski and big brother Aaron Koski.

Grandparents are John and Donna Nystrom and Kip and Wendy Koski.

Turkey Kids birthday party

The annual Turkey Kids birthday party was held this year on Nov. 20. Pat Seydel, Steve Rice, special Turkey kid Patty Fredericks, Charis Caldwell, Dorothy Snearly, Rich Leety and Roger Wulff enjoyed the piano bar at the Riviera Supper Club. The T Kids range from 57 to 95 years young and share having their birthday on Thanksgiving.