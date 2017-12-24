Memories & Milestones

Summit Canyon honored by Historic Preservation Commission

Summit Canyon Mountaineering recently received the annual Structures of Merit Award, given by the Glenwood Springs Historic Preservation Commission, for its outstanding restoration, preservation and conversion of an early car dealership into a sportswear business, while still preserving the building's early historical appearance.

The sportswear business recently relocated from Eighth Street and Grand Avenue to the Sixth Street commercial district. The building has been long known as the Lincicome building since its construction in 1946. Carl Moak, owner of Summit Canyon Mountaineering, is in partnership with Deb Lundin in ownership of the building.

Designed in the Art Moderne (often referred to as Art Deco) style, the building supports soft curves at the corners. The entire building is done in tan tile brick, featuring smooth, streamlined surfaces with a horizontal emphasis. The style was inspired by the ships, airplanes and automobiles of the 1930s. Although a large addition was added in 1971, the original owners did their best to maintain the historic architectural look and feel of the original building.

In her nomination, Commissioner Deborah Williams mentions that the purple fabric of the outside awnings were replaced in 2016 with metallic panels, deemed more in keeping with the Art Moderne style.

From its original use as a car dealership, the large garage door is still present as Moak says it's useful to bring in racks of clothes. In fact, Moak comments, "I like the space with its high ceilings, large windows, and it's all on one floor, enabling great viewing from inside to outside."

Mitchells welcome daughter

Brian and Joslyn Mitchell of Glenwood Springs are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter Marilyn Leeds Mitchell on Dec. 14, 2017. Marilyn weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long at birth. Marilyn has a sister, Evelyn, age 2. Grandparents are Rich and Laura McDilda of Glenwood Springs and Alice Perry of Carbondale. Baby Marilyn is loved, happy and healthy. The family couldn't be happier, and Evelyn loves being a big sister.