Memories & Milestones

Wilma Morgan's 90th birthday

The family of Wilma Morgan invite you to join us to extend birthday wishes to her on this special 90th birthday. An open house is planned from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at The Chateau Assisted Living Center Unit 110, 375 W. 24th St. in Rifle. Your love and friendship in sharing this special day will be the most treasured gift.