Memories & Milestones

Mary Ethel Arnold Ward celebrates 100 years

With over 70 family members by her side, longtime Garfield County resident Mary Ethel Arnold Ward celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 6, 2018.

Ward was born to Georgia and Eliza Arnold on Jan. 9, 1918, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

She married Ralph ward on May 31, 1933. They had eight children, 24 grandchildren, and a room full of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Boe and Walters welcome daughter

Crissi Boe and Dylan Walters of Rifle are excited to announce the birth of their daughter, Haven Marrie Walters. Haven arrived at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. We are very blessed to have such a beautiful baby girl.