Johnstons welcome baby boy

Theodore Michael Kopp Johnston was born on Jan. 11, 2018, to Ben and Kristin Johnston.

Baby boy and his parents reside in Carbondale. Theodore was 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 inches long at birth. He is the first grandchild of Richard and Cheryl Kopp of St. Louis, Missouri. He is also the first grandchild of John and Deb Johnston of Snowmass Village.