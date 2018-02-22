Memories & Milestones

Soup Off Contest benefits scholarships

The Glenwood Springs BPOE Elks Lodge 2286 sponsored its 12th annual Soup Off Contest fundraiser at its lodge on Jan. 20. The coveted Velma Rowland Award went to Mark Smith for his spicy clam chowder. Awards also went to almost winners. Tasters, and voters, paid $6 to taste the soup concoctions of 23 soup chefs from the public and the lodge. Fun was had by all. The event raised $800 for the scholarship fund that awards around $15,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors each year.

Setterberg recognizes Children's Dental Health Month

In honor of Children's Dental Health Month, Dr. Jim Setterberg and his staff of seven saw 13 children on Feb. 2 providing $7,060 worth of restorative and preventive dental care. These children are from families with no dental insurance and little ability to pay for dental treatment. One shy 12-year-old boy with a chipped front tooth came by bus from Silt with his grandmother, and Dr. Setterberg was able to restore his tooth and his smile.