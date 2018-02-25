Memories & Milestones
February 25, 2018
Swindells welcome daughter
Denie and Jake Swindell of Parachute are the proud parents of new baby daughter Kaylee May Swindell, born Feb. 2, 2018, at 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and 20.5 inches long. Sister and brother are Rylee, 6, and Carter, 5. Grandparents are Janell and Darin Noble, and Caren and Bill Swindell, both of Parachute.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- NBA agent Dan Fegan killed when his SUV was hit by bus on Highway 82 near Aspen
- Two new downtown restaurants offer global cuisine in Glenwood Springs
- Crime Briefs: Five arrested in one motel room, two make a getaway on skateboards
- The top-flight locals behind Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport
- Stein column: School safety measures alone can’t prevent threat of gun violence