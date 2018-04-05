Memories & Milestones

New officers at Elks Lodge

Tom Regan, the new ER for BPOE Elks Lodge 2286 in Glenwood Springs, announces the slate of officers for the upcoming year. The lodge has been serving its members and the charitable needs of the community for over 50 years. Membership exceeds 600 men and women ranging in age from 21 to over 90. New members are joining each month. Elks are proud to volunteer their time and funds to aid veterans, the youth and all those in need. Elks also enjoy their social time together.

Eagles Ladies Auxiliary gives Mountain Valley $1,000

On Saturday, March 24, members from the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary presented Mountain Valley Developmental Services with a check for $1,000.

"It has been the mission of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary to raise funds to help local and state organizations such as Mountain Valley," said Dawn Otto-Hayes, former madame president of FOE #215 Ladies Auxiliary.

Mountain Valley is a nonprofit that encourages and supports individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The agency serves Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle and Lake counties and has a workforce of 150 full and part-time employees.