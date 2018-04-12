Memories & Milestones
April 12, 2018
New Creation Church donates bus to Ambleside school
Ambleside at Skylark's board of directors, administration, staff, students, and school community would like to acknowledge and thank New Creation Church of Glenwood Springs for its generous donation of a 72-passenger school bus. The bus will help transport students from Parachute to the Ambleside school campus in Glenwood Springs.
Former resident wind Colorado Broadcaster Award of Excellence for photojournalism
Chapin Everett, who grew up in the Rifle and Silt area, won the 2017 Colorado Broadcaster Award of Excellence for photojournalism. Everett played football in high school and attended college for photojournalism. He was an intern for 9 News in Denver and currently works for KRDO-TV in Colorado Springs.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Midland reduced to single lane after hillside gives way
- Snowmobiler dies in avalanche near Georgia Pass
- Aspen Skiing Co. announces 2018-19 season ski pass prices
- Three safes with up to $10,000 inside stolen from Aspen Highlands ticket office
- Silverthorne sexual assault case thrown out during trial due to lost evidence