Memories & Milestones

New Creation Church donates bus to Ambleside school

Ambleside at Skylark's board of directors, administration, staff, students, and school community would like to acknowledge and thank New Creation Church of Glenwood Springs for its generous donation of a 72-passenger school bus. The bus will help transport students from Parachute to the Ambleside school campus in Glenwood Springs.

Former resident wind Colorado Broadcaster Award of Excellence for photojournalism

Chapin Everett, who grew up in the Rifle and Silt area, won the 2017 Colorado Broadcaster Award of Excellence for photojournalism. Everett played football in high school and attended college for photojournalism. He was an intern for 9 News in Denver and currently works for KRDO-TV in Colorado Springs.