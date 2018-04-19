Memories & milestones
Family celebrates three 60th wedding anniversaries
Kay (Johnson) and Richard (Dick) Morgan of Rifle are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this year. Kay's sister, Carla (Johnson) Bernklau and Paul Bernklau married just six short days after Kay and Dick. Within a few months, Paul's sister, Darleen (Bernklau) married Arnold Mackley in a June wedding. It seems it was a good year to start a happy marriage.
The family will celebrate with all three couples at a special open house from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. There will be special toasts at 2:30 p.m.s
GSES kids collect food for LIFT-UP
The kindergarten students at Glenwood Springs Elementary School held their fourth annual Cans For Kids food drive, where they were able to collect over 800 food items to donate to LIFT-UP. These 5- and 6-year-olds learned that age is not a factor when it comes to showing teamwork and compassion for your community.
