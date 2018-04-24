Memories & Milestones

Rifle Elks install new officers

On Saturday, March 24, Rifle Elks Lodge 2195 installed its new officers for the upcoming year. The Rifle lodge is very proud of its contributions to our local youth, area veterans and our community. We sponsor many events including Thursday night bingo (open to the public), veterans bingo, youth hoop shoots, an annual fishing derby and a junior golf tournament. We also distribute over 100 food baskets each Christmas to families in need. "Elks care, Elks share."

Eagles donate to Catholic Charities

The Ladies' Auxiliary of the Fraternal Oder of Eagles #215 donated $1,200 to Catholic Charities just before the Eagles closed. We would like to thank them, and let the community know that donations like these are a blessing to our agency, and $0.87 of every dollar received helps us provide direct services the community, so we are always grateful for any amount given to us.