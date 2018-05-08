 Memories & Milestones | PostIndependent.com

Memories & Milestones

Provided

From left, Jerylene Durnan and Dawn Otto-Hayes present a $1,000 check to LIFT-UP food pantry manager Carolyn Stanberry.

Eagles Auxiliary donates to LIFT-UP

A huge thank-you to the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Aerie # 215 for donating $1,000 to the Glenwood Springs LIFT-UP food bank. The community support and generosity is so deeply appreciated by so many.