Memories & Milestones
June 7, 2018
Valley Settlement Project gets grant
Valley Settlement Project in Carbondale was among 10 nonprofit organizations (serving 13 Western Slope counties) receiving a total of $239,000 in the inaugural round of grant awards from Rocky Mountain Health Foundation. Rocky Mountain Health Foundation was established in 2017 to improve the health of western slope Coloradans by being a catalyst and collaborator for innovative health care approaches and promoting the health and well-being of Western Slope communities. The foundation received requests for $1,149,153 from 29 agencies for its first quarter. For more information, visit http://www.rmhealth.org.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Two more suspects arrested in suspected drug ring
- DUI suspected in fatal Saturday night bike wreck in south Glenwood Springs
- Strong, early monsoon season predicted for western Colorado
- Glenwood Springs residents rally to fight Rocky Mountain Resources’ quarry plans
- I-70 westbound traffic backed up through Glenwood after tire blow out