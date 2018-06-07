Memories & Milestones

Valley Settlement Project gets grant

Valley Settlement Project in Carbondale was among 10 nonprofit organizations (serving 13 Western Slope counties) receiving a total of $239,000 in the inaugural round of grant awards from Rocky Mountain Health Foundation. Rocky Mountain Health Foundation was established in 2017 to improve the health of western slope Coloradans by being a catalyst and collaborator for innovative health care approaches and promoting the health and well-being of Western Slope communities. The foundation received requests for $1,149,153 from 29 agencies for its first quarter. For more information, visit http://www.rmhealth.org.