Memories & Milestones

Nation of Patriots Tour hits Glenwood

On June 6, the Glenwood Springs BPOE Elks Lodge 2286 hosted the Nation of Patriots Tour (www.nationofpatriots.com) for the ceremonial transfer of the American Flag. This tour travels 14,500 miles in 110 days across the United States with one single America flag, using motorcycle clubs to move it from one location to another. The Western Slope Memorial Day Riders received the flag in a ceremony at the Elks Lodge. They then took the flag the next day to Fruita and passed it on to the Grand Junction HOG (Harley Owners Group) chapter, which carried it on to the next stop. Contributions raised during the trip will support veterans and their families across America. For information on how to donate locally contact conchumen@hotmail.com.