Memories & Milestones

Roaring Fork Women's Triathlon Team members race Strawberry Shortcut

This year the Strawberry Shortcut brought out almost 50 of the Roaring Fork Women's Triathlon Team's current and alumni members. This is the 19th year of the Tri Team's summer program, and the Shortcut comes after week seven of its 13-week training plan. The team's season will culminate with the Outdoor Diva Triathlon in Longmont on July 29. Podium age group finishes were plentiful with first place finishes in the 10K for Taylor Pettit and Carla Westerman; and second place for Tanya Allen. Top 5K finishers include first place for Jessie Johnson, Tess Jankovsky, Anna Wiltse, Margot Fishman and Penny McDill; second place for Brenna Owen, Carla Westerman and Heidi Halladay; and third place for Taylor Pettit, Cheryl Cormier, Kathy Johnson, Claire Guidas and Jacque McMillan. The RFWTT is led by coaches Sharma Phillips and Carla Westerman. Congratulations to everyone.