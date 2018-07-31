Memories & Milestones

St. Barnabas donates to charities

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church is pleased to announce its contribution of a total of $14,500 to 12 deserving charities and ministries.

Recipients included Red Cross (wildfire relief matched by Alpine Bank), Hospice of the Valley, Western Slope Veterans Coalition, Literacy Outreach, Youth for Christ NW CO, Fit Feet, Advocate Safehouse, For the Good Period, Lutheran Church Youth Program, Healing Out Loud Institute, SAMS – Dominican Republic, and Trusted Angels Foundation (Liberia RN Scholarships).

Funding came from the St. Barnabas Special Ministries Fund established by Paul Bushong and his wife in 2012. Donations are welcomed via checks forwarded to St. Barnabas Special Ministries Fund, 546 S. Hyland Park Drive, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.