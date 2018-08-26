Memories & Milestones
August 26, 2018
Advanced testing successful
Brian Mable Karate conducted another test July 27, and the following candidates were successful in earning their next levels of green and red belts. From left are Jill Anson, Gabi Bartnik, Joanna Bartnik, Grant Anson and Dave Anson. Black belt examiners are Pam Whittington, Brian Mable and Dave Malehorn. Congratulations! Gabi and Joanna Bartnik are also now eligible to train for their black belts.
