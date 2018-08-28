Memories & Milestones

Western Slope Veterans Coalition receives contribution from St. Barnabas Special Ministries Fund

The Western Slope Veterans Coalition (WSVC) has received a $1,000 contribution from Saint Barnabas Special Ministries Fund of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church in Glenwood Springs. During WSVC's weekly coffee and donuts meeting, R. Glenn Vawter, St. Barnabas vestry member, presented a check to WSVC founding member John Pettit, and veterans who were present. The contribution was based on the ministry provided by WSVC to Roaring Fork and Eagle valley veterans.

WSVC is located at the Jesse Beckius Casey Owens Veterans Resource Center, 803 Colorado Ave., Glenwood Springs. The organization is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), which serves as a hub for the information, action, programs and activities that support, honor and connect local veterans.

WSVC relies on partnerships and donations from the community and businesses to maintain the new center, which opened on Nov. 10, 2017. Funds are used to cover operating costs of the center and its modest staff, as well as provision of vital resources that help veterans maintain a good quality of life.

For more information visit http://www.westernslopeveterans.org.