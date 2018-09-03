Memories & Milestones

a successful, courageous woman

Thank you to the town of Glenwood Springs and all of the people who helped me raise my daughter Zyre Austin into such a successful, courageous woman. You know who you are.

Khaleelah Austin

Eggleston named Airman of the Quarter

The United States Air Force has awarded Airman Rebeckah A. Eggleston of Glenwood Springs Airman of the Quarter for July 2018. Airman Eggleston is currently stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. Proud parents are Chad and Tiffany Eggleston of Glenwood Springs and Maureen and Curt Hanson of Silt. Proud grandparents are Gay and Jeff Wisch and Doug and Judy Eggleston, all of Glenwood Springs; Margie McGhee of Battlement Mesa; and Dan McGhee of Iowa. Congratulations and thank you for your service.