Memories & Milestones

Holy Cross Energy (HCE) was one of four Colorado Health Links Certified Healthy Business Accelerator Award recipients this year. HCE used the award funds to purchase a bench for the Rio Grande Trail in front of its Glenwood Springs headquarters. HCE worked with Brett Meredith of RFTA to place the bench. RFTA donated the installation, labor and materials needed to install the bench. So next time you are on the trail by the HCE headquarters, have a seat and enjoy the view of Red Canyon while thanking Colorado Health Links, RFTA and HCE for their great community partnership.