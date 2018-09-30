Memories & Milestones

Kennedy graduates boot camp

Pvt. James A. Kennedy, 18, of New Castle, graduated from U.S. Army boot camp at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, on Aug. 16, 2018. Pvt. Kennedy successfully completed 10 weeks of intensive basic combat training as one of 1,101 recruits in the 3rd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, 193rd Infantry Brigade. While in training, Pvt. Kennedy achieved expert carbine marksmanship. He has reported to Fort Lee, Virginia, for Military Occupation Specialty training. Pvt. Kennedy is a 2018 graduate of Coal Ridge High School.

Goemmers welcome son

Lon and Caramie Goemmer of Rifle announce the birth of their son Jett Kyler Goemmer, on Sept. 5, 2018. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19 inches long at birth. Jett is welcomed by siblings Jace, Jaiden and Jaydra Goemmer. Grandparents are George and Jennifer Wagner, of Pueblo; Pete and Susan Goemmer, of La Veta; and Clint and Sharon Reed, of Trinidad.