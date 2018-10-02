Memories & Milestones

Backs-Robinson wedding

Dr. Brent Robinson, M.D., and Amanda Backs, M.D., were married by Brent's aunt, the Rev. Carol Robinson, on Sept. 8, 2018, at the family ranch in Canyon Creek, just outside of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Brent, a 2002 graduate of Glenwood Springs High School, did his undergraduate study at Colorado State University and Medical School at Creighton Medical School in Omaha, Nebraska, where he met his wife, Amanda.

Brent is in his fourth year of residency in general surgery at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, and Amanda has recently completed her residency in pediatrics at the Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado.

Brent plans to pursue a fellowship following residency in the field of reconstructive and plastic surgery, while Amanda will be pursuing her fellowship in pediatric rheumatology. Brent and Amanda are currently living in Chicago, Illinois.

Brent is son of R. Bruce and Dayle Robinson and father of Cooper Robinson, all of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Amanda is daughter of Dr. Jack and Robynne Backs of O'Fallon, Missouri.

Rifle Rotary Ball Drop check presentation

Rifle Rotary would like to thank all its sponsors and tickets buyers for another successful event. Heather Mullins and Kali Wilson receive a check for the Rifle Animal Shelter as this year's Ball Drop main recipient.