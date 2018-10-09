Memories & Milestones

Happy first anniversary, Brava

On Sept. 20, Brava Modern Trattoria at 809 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs celebrated its first anniversary in style offering free champagne, live music and a little bite to taste while customers waited for tables. The crowd of locals and tourists was nonstop. Every customer walking through the door got a warm and friendly greeting. Owners Vinny Pina and Antonio Murrieta, manager Marcello Ferreira and Chef David Bernal have over 20 years of restaurant experience between them. Cheers to Vinny, Antonio, Marcello and David for a successful first year in business. Cheers to many more years of serving fabulous Italian cuisine. Congratulations and thank you.