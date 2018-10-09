Memories & Milestones
October 9, 2018
Happy first anniversary, Brava
On Sept. 20, Brava Modern Trattoria at 809 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs celebrated its first anniversary in style offering free champagne, live music and a little bite to taste while customers waited for tables. The crowd of locals and tourists was nonstop. Every customer walking through the door got a warm and friendly greeting. Owners Vinny Pina and Antonio Murrieta, manager Marcello Ferreira and Chef David Bernal have over 20 years of restaurant experience between them. Cheers to Vinny, Antonio, Marcello and David for a successful first year in business. Cheers to many more years of serving fabulous Italian cuisine. Congratulations and thank you.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Glenwood High School homecoming threat leaves students in lockout till 1 a.m.
- Racial confrontation at Rifle City Market goes viral
- CNN’s HLN Channel series on Ted Bundy began Sunday
- Student dies at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley campus Wednesday evening
- Camping ban among Glenwood Springs’ new standardized park rules