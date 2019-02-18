Memories & Milestones

Grizzlies meet Alexander Kerfoot

The Grizzly Hockey Squirt A team met Avalanche player Alexander Kerfoot in Denver on Jan. 20. The Grizzlies were playing at the Avs' practice facility at the South Suburban Family Sports Center in Denver. Kerfoot came out and started talking to them, and they had no idea who he was until a coach let them in on the secret.

Justice graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Avery R. Justice graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Recommended Stories For You

Justice is the son of Aaron M. and Jennifer K. Justice of Glenwood Springs, and grandson of Marvin D. Justice of Grand Junction, and Adria Milton-Baker of New Castle, Colo.

He is a 2018 graduate of Glenwood Springs High School.