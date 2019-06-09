Memories & Milestones

From left, Elks members in Dotsero: Dorline Roy, Rick Marye, Joni Bates, Louann Totten, Dave Whitman, Jim Drolet, Brenda Ulibari, Robbi Lewkovich, Margi Crow and Pete Crow

Glenn Vawter

Elks tour Dotsero crater

Members of the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge and guests took a “diamond hunting” tour of the Dotsero Volcano Crater on May 19. They are not saying whether they found any diamonds, but they did take lava rock samples home for keepsakes. While searching for the elusive gems, the group picked up trash that has been accumulating for decades. Margie Crow won the prize of finding the most unique piece of trash — a K2 ski. It is hoped that others that visit the site of the most recent volcanic eruption in Colorado — a mere 4,000 years ago — will also pick up trash to make the place more presentable for future generations of visitors.