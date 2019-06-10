Memories & Milestones

Nathan Cerise graduates basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Nathan A. Cerise graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Cerise earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of David and Caroline Cerise of Basalt. He is the husband of Zayra Cerise of Basalt.

The airman is a 2013 graduate of Mater Dei Academy, Omaha, Nebraska.

Jayden Wood joins United States Air Force

Jayden Wood has joined the United States Air Force under the Delayed Entry Program. The program gives young men and women the opportunity to enlist and delay going into basic military training for up to one year while they complete their educations and prepare for military service.

Qualified recruits are eligible to receive skills training, experience and education benefits. After completing basic military training and graduating as new “airmen,” they each receive specialized technical instruction in one of more than 140 career fields.

He reported to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland for basic training.

Wood is the son of Chrystal and Shaun Wood of Parachute.

He is a 2018 graduate of Grand Valley High School in Parachute.