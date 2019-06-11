Memories & Milestones

Alisea M. Gonzales



Alisea Gonzales graduates basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Alisea M. Gonzales graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Gonzales is the daughter of Gerald and Jessica Gonzales of Rifle, Colorado. She is the sister of Savannah Gonzales and Devin Coalman of Rifle. She is the granddaughter of Dawn Scherer of Bailey, Colorado, and niece of Denise Clark of Taft, California. She is the cousin of Ashley Farkas of Taft, California, and wife of Evan Selvage of Silt, Colorado.

The airman is a 2014 graduate of Colorado Mountain College, Rifle.