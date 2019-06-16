Memories & Milestones

At the WCIEC graduation May 22 at the Hotel Colorado, from left: Neva Hiscock, WCIEC executive director; and third-year graduating class: Christopher Broussard (Encore Electric), Eric Valenzuela (Lico’s Electric), third year teacher Josh Pizzino (Encore Electric), Ever Rios Bonilla (Licos Electric) and Ryan McClintock (Encore Electric).

Provided

Electricians graduate from WCIEC

Fourteen apprentices graduated in 2019 from the four-year program at Western Colorado Independent Electrical Contractors, a nonprofit electrical apprenticeship trade school in Glenwood Springs. Seventy-seven apprentices attended the 2018–2019 school year.

Alexys Holder-Bland graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexys J. Holder-Bland graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Holder-Bland is the daughter of Molly Holder of Carmicheal, California, and Shawn Holder of Silt, and sister of Kristen Pierce of Wichita Falls, Texas.

She is a 2019 graduate of Coal Ridge High School in Silt.