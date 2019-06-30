Memories & Milestones

Heather Beattie



Beattie graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Heather K. Beattie graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Beattie is the daughter of Kirk H. Beattie of Grand Junction; sister of Jonathan J. Beattie of Littleton; niece of Virginia Harpold of Tucson, Arizona, and Courtney S. Simons of Tucson, Arizona; and wife of Evan Morganstein of Glenwood Springs.

She is a 1996 graduate of Stevens Point Area Senior High School, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2001 from the University of Colorado–Boulder.