Memories & Milestones

Jayden Wood

Provided

Wood graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Jayden A. Wood graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Wood is the son of Chrystal R. Wood, Jacquard A. Wood and Shaun A. Wood and brother of Jenaveve A. Wood and Jacorey A. Wood, all of Parachute.

He is a 2019 graduate of Grand Valley High School.