Memories & Milestones

Hemingway–Christensen wedding

Sheila Hemingway of Liversedge, United Kingdom, and Bruce Christensen of Glenwood Springs were married at Hazlewood Castle, Yorkshire, U.K., on May 27. Reverend Paul Webb, vicar of St. John’s Church, Clifton, and St. Martin’s Church, Brighouse, officiated at the ceremony, which was attended by many friends from England, Wales and the U.S. Sheila, an electrical engineer, was employed by Yorkshire Electricity for 38 years. Bruce served as executive director of Mountain Valley Developmental Services for 40 years and is also a former mayor of Glenwood Springs. They plan to reside in both England and Colorado as well as continue to enjoy traveling throughout the world.