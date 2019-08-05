 Memories & Milestones | PostIndependent.com

Memories & Milestones

Announcements | August 5, 2019

Friends and family members gathered at the American Legion Hall in Carbondale on Saturday to celebrate the 100th birthday of longtime resident and 10th Mountain Division World War II veteran John Tripp. He reached the century mark on July 28.
John Stroud / Post Independent

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Announcements
See more