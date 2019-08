Rifle Girl Scout Troop 11629 enjoys a glamour day and photo shoot.

Jeannie Jay Martin

Girl Scout glamour day

Rifle Girl Scout Troop 11629 did a glamour day and photo shoot to celebrate the new members to their troop and their five Bronze Award-winning juniors.

It was a fabulous time for all. Photography was done by JeannieJay Creative Designs.

For more information on Rifle Girl Scouts contact Rena at 970-261-0985.