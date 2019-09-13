Memories & Milestones

From left, Houston Burk, his son Jacob Burk and Steve Van Dyke

Provided

Youth Golf in the Park

Youth Golf in the Park was sponsored by Youth Golf Colorado with help from the Glenwood Springs BPOE Elks Lodge 2286 and its annual Beacon Grant on July 28. This is a free event every year, and more than 50 young people and their families attended the event in New Castle. Instruction was provided by pro golfers from local golf clubs and the volunteers from Youth Golf Colorado. The purpose of the annual event is for the kids to have fun while learning the fundamentals of the sport. Hollow plastic containers called birdie balls were driven instead of golf balls to protect bystanders and neighbors’ windows. The Elks provided a barbecue lunch for the participants and their families.

Red belt test successful

On Wednesday, July 31, a testing was held at the Brian Mable Karate studio in Glenwood Springs for a family all going for their red belts and high level red belt. Dave Anson, Jill Anson and Grant Anson all were successful in achieving their next level of rank. Son Grant Anson’s next test is for his black belt, so good luck to him. Examiners present were Brian Mable, Ken Newton, Dave Malehorn, Pam Whittington and Gordon Chicoine. Congratulations to the Anson family for a job well done.