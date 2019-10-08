Memories & Milestones

Keera Clark and Erich Kirchenwitz

Clark-Kirchenwitz wedding

An old-fashioned country wedding united Keera Clark and Erich Kirchenwitz on Sept. 7 in Carbondale. The bride walked down the aisle with her father, Ken Clark, and stepdad, Roger Kelly.

Keera graduated with a degree in physical therapy and is employed at the Veteran’s Home in Rifle. Erich works for Excavation Services in Carbondale. The couple is residing in Rifle.