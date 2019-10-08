Memories & Milestones
Clark-Kirchenwitz wedding
An old-fashioned country wedding united Keera Clark and Erich Kirchenwitz on Sept. 7 in Carbondale. The bride walked down the aisle with her father, Ken Clark, and stepdad, Roger Kelly.
Keera graduated with a degree in physical therapy and is employed at the Veteran’s Home in Rifle. Erich works for Excavation Services in Carbondale. The couple is residing in Rifle.
Announcements
Hospital district volunteer association donates $18,000 to Infusion Center at Grand River Health
