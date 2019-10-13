Memories & Milestones

Pictured from left: Stacy Pemberton (director of Nursing), Jennifer Holdren (Medical Surgical director), Mary Wilch RN, Amber Johnson RN, Kristell Kretschman (Infusion Department) and Betty Mosby (Grand Wine Affair chair).

Grand River Health Volunteer Association presents a $18,000 check to the Infusion Center at Grand River Health

The 12th annual Grand Wine Affair allowed the Grand River Hospital District Volunteer Association to present a check of $18,000 to the Infusion Center of GRH, to help patients have a more comfortable, safe and healthy experience for chemotherapy and other infusion needs.

The Grand Wine Affair began in the fall of 2008, as the first large fundraiser of the newly formed Grand River Hospital District Volunteer Association. Each year, the volunteer association seeks projects for the Grand Wine Affair to fund in order to broaden its impact throughout the district. This is the fifth year local artists have lent a hand giving Grand Wine Affair over 30 pieces of art, and 50 local businesses donated silent auction items.