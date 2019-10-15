Memories & Milestones

Robert Willard Hutton



Hutton 90th birthday

Robert Willard Hutton will be celebrating his 90th birthday with friends and family from 2–6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with an open house at the Rifle BPOE 2195 Elks Lodge. The family says, “Feel free to join us.”

Bob was born Oct. 29, 1929, to PeeWee and Sweetie Hutton in Grand Island Nebraska. The family moved from a large sheep ranch in Wildhorse to Rifle, Colorado, in 1942.

After serving in the Vietnam War, Bob owned and operated Hutton Heating & Sheet Metal in Rifle for 35 years.

He was a volunteer fireman for 15 years retiring after serving as fire chief.

Bob and Dorothy have been married for 68 years. Their three children along with grandchildren and great-grand children will be joining them for the celebration.