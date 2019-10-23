Memories & Milestones

Calvin Cleave Jitter Nolen

Robert Hutton’s 90th birthday open house

Robert Willard Hutton will be celebrating his 90th birthday with family, friends and neighbors from 2–6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with an open house at the Rifle BPOE 2195 Elks Lodge. The family invites people to join them.

Bob was born Oct. 29, 1929, to Ray and Edna Hutton in Grand Island, Nebraska. The family moved from a large sheep ranch in Wild Horse to Rifle, Colorado, in 1942.

After serving in the Korean War Bob owned and operated Hutton Heating & Sheet Metal in Rifle for 35 years.

He was a volunteer fireman for 15 years retiring after serving as fire chief.

Bob and Dorothy have been married for 68 years. Their three children along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be joining them for the celebration.

Nolen turns 95

Calvin Cleave “Jitter” Nolen was born Oct. 23, 1924. His parents lived in San Antonio, but they were traveling on his father’s annual business trip through West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. Jitter was born in Pueblo, Colorado.

They moved to Austin, Texas, in 1934. He joined the Boy Scouts in 1936 and was tapped out for Order of the Arrow in 1938, where he had to remain silent for two days.

The name Jitter was a funny name printed on his forehead during that time. This was a monkey in a comic strip, always on the side of kids. He has been called Jitter by most who have known him throughout his life.

He was an Eagle Scout with two palms, silver Beaver Wand.

He graduated from high school in 1942 and joined the Navy V-12 program. He trained as an operating room technician, was stationed at Kaneolia Naval Air station, and was discharged in 1947.

After graduation from University of Texas in 1948, he was promoted to ensign USNR, and retired as commander, USNR in 1989.

He was director of the University of Texas Student Center from 1950-1960 and the University of Texas Development Office from 1960-70, president of North Texas University from 1970-79, founding president of Texas College of Osteopathy for three years and vice president of the Oklahoma Medical research Foundation for 15 years, retiring in 1994. He and his wife Patricia moved to Glenwood Springs that year.

Jitter is the oldest living member of 100 Club Colorado.