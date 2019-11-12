Memories & Milestones

Eugene Diaz



Eugene Diaz 90th birthday

Long-time Silt resident Eugene Diaz is turning 90. The family invites the public to join them for an open house celebration between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Rifle Senior Center at 50 Ute Ave. in Rifle. The family is looking forward to celebrating this wonderful day, and they ask attendees not to bring gifts.

Byram graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Laim P. Byram graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Byram is the son of Robert Byram of New Castle and Jane Power of Glenwood Springs.

He is a 2019 graduate of Coal Ridge High School.