Memories & Milestones

Siobhan Marie Sullivan and Daniel Lee Janosec



Sullivan-Janosec wedding

Michael and Christine Sullivan are proud to announce the marriage of their daughter, Siobhan Marie, to Daniel Lee Janosec, son of John and Leigh Janosec of Rockaway, New Jersey. The couple married on Sept.14, 2019, in a magical ceremony at the Cornelius Pass Road House in Portland, Oregon. The wedding was officiated by Siobhan’s older sister, Kobi Collard, and followed by a reception with all of their beloved family and friends around them. Siobhan and Dan honeymooned in Hawaii. They met while working at ReSource Boulder, an environmental nonprofit. After a long-distance relationship for several years while Daniel completed his Masters in Environmental Engineering, they settled in Portland to continue their lives together.