Johnstons welcome son

Sawyer Wall Kopp Johnston was born on Nov. 9, 2019, to Kristin and Ben Johnston. He was 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and 21 inches longs. Baby boy lives with his parents and proud older brother, Teddy, in Carbondale. Sawyer is the second grandchild of Cheryl and Richard Kopp of St. Louis, Missouri, and John and Deb Johnston of Snowmass Village, Colorado.