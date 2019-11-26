Memories & Milestones

TURKEY KIDS CELEBRATE BIRTHDAY: Rich Leety, Patrick Seydel, Patty Frederick, Steve Rice and Charis Caldwell celebrated their Thanksgiving Day birthdays at Patina restaurant in Carbondale on Nov. 24. For at least the past 10 years these “turkey kids,“ ages 59-87, have celebrated their birthday together. Patty holds the coveted 2019 turkey decoration.

Provided

Another great food drive

Once again our amazing community has come together to create the best food drive in the valley.

Thank you to the little kiddos of New Castle/Silt Pack 221 and the older boys of Troop 221. Kindergarten to fifth-grade boys, with the help of their awesome parents, went to every door to drop off over 2,000 bags and fliers. We were helped by some friends of Scouts and especially the Coal Ridge Honor Society to cover the harder areas. The following week we went on one of the best scavenger hunts. We were looking for bags left on porches.

Thanks to an incredible, sharing community. This is the biggest food drive in the valley for LIFT-UP. This year we collected over 8,500 pounds of food for a community of 4,600 people in 48 hours. Obviously, not everyone can give, some wanted to but forgot, and some chose not to participate. I believe that works out to about 2 pounds of food per man, woman or child. Another way to look at it is almost 5 pounds of food per household. A stranger came up to me just before we started and said, “I woke up this morning and said to myself, ‘I need to do this. I’ve got some food for you. Follow me.’” My first thought was just bring it out, but I followed him into the New Castle City Market. He said, “Here, this food is for you.” There were five mega restocking carts with $2,600 worth of food. How much better does it get than that?

— John Harcourt, New Castle Scouts