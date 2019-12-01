Memories & Milestones

Masons honor Fred Davidson’s 50 years

Glenwood Masonic Lodge #65 bestowed Fred Davidson with the 50-year membership award. Davidson has been a devoted Mason, serving in all of the offices in the organization over time. Masons from throughout Colorado gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Kyle Rada initiated into the Missouri Military Academy Corps of Cadets

On October 19, 2019, Kyle Rada of Carbondale was officially inducted into the 131st Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Corps of Cadets at the MMA Passing Through Ceremony.

The Passing Through Ceremony is a generations-old MMA tradition that officially welcomes new cadets into the corps following their successful completion of the Crucible, Maroon Phase training and handbook test.

The Crucible is a series of mental and physical obstacles that challenge cadets as an individual and a team, with tasks such as a 5-mile hike, a 1.5 mile rope carry, climbing challenges, conditioning drills and more. Maroon Phase training and handbook tests consist of learning MMA regulations, honor code and decorum.

To signify their official rank in the corps, the cadets were awarded the MMA hat brass, an emblem which mirrors the MMA crest.

Currier-Scheelke wedding

John and Teddy Ann Currier are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Amy to Elliot Scheelke, son of Brad and Susan Scheelke of Logan, Utah. The wedding took place Aug. 3, 2019, at Mountain View Church of Glenwood Springs. Pastor Dave Pearson officiated the ceremony, which was followed by a wonderful time of celebrating with family and friends. Amy and Elliot were introduced by a mutual friend. The couple live and work in the greater Salt Lake City area, Amy as a librarian and Elliot as a technical writer.