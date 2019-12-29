Memories & MilestonesAnnouncements | December 29, 2019 0 0 End of year test successful: Brian Mable Karate offers congratulations to Christy Hamrick, front right, and Enoch Hippensteel, front left, for being promoted to their high green and high blue belts, respectively, at a recent testing at the Brian Mable Karate studio in Glenwood Springs. Examiners present, back from left, are Dave Malehhorn, Brian Mable and Gordon Chicoine.Provided Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil. If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Announcements Memories & Milestones December 29, 2019 Area Christmas Eve candlelight service listings December 23, 2019 Glenwood Springs selects Joseph Deras as its next chief of police December 20, 2019 27th Street Bridge reopens Thursday afternoon December 19, 2019 Interstate 70 Eastbound from Rifle to New Castle reopened following morning closure December 12, 2019 See more